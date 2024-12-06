Houston Dash and Midfielder Elin Rubensson Mutually Agree to Contract Termination

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash today announced the team and midfielder Elin Rubensson have mutually agreed to terminate her contract.

"I want to thank the club, my teammates and the Dash fans for making me feel at home in Houston," Rubensson said. "This year has given me a lot of new experiences and I'm forever thankful for all the memories we created together."

Rubensson joined the team in March following a transfer from BK Häcken in Sweden. She earned her first start for the team on March 30 in a 3-2 victory on the road over Bay FC. She made her NWSL debut on March 23 in the home opener against Racing Louisville. The 31-year-old appeared in 15 games and earned 12 starts for the Dash this season.

