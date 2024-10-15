Portland Thorns Extend Forward Alexa Spaanstra

October 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed Alexa Spaanstra to a contract extension, keeping the forward in the Rose City through the 2026 season.

Alexa's acquisition earlier this year was purposeful and strategic. We brought her in knowing that free agency was looming, with the intention of signing her to an extension and investing to secure her as part of our long term plans, General Manager and President of Soccer Operations Karina LeBlanc said. Despite just recently joining the club, Alexa has already become a dynamic part of our team, and we are excited to see how she will continue to grow and develop with even more time.

Spaanstra recently came to the Thorns via trade from Kansas City Current during the summer transfer window, officially joining the Club on August 19, 2024. Since making the move to Portland, Spaanstra has appeared in seven regular-season matches for the Thorns, recording one assist. Additionally, Spaanstra started in the Thorns' second and third match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage against San Diego Wave and Santa Fe FC, respectively.

While with the Current, Spaanstra appeared in 11 matches, eight of them starts, recording a goal and an assist, during the first half of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, in 2023 she made 15 appearances, contributing two goals and an assist. Spaanstra scored her first professional goal on October 7, 2023 in a 6-0 victory over Chicago Red Stars, and was subsequently named the October NWSL Rookie of the Month.

Before going pro, Spaanstra spent five years at the University of Virginia where she appeared in 107 matches, all of them starts. As a member of the Cavaliers, Spaanstra scored 37 goals and added 34 assists across her career.

Internationally, Spaanstra has appeared at various levels of the United States Youth Women's National Teams, including the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The Portland Thorns are set to face Vancouver Whitecaps in the final game of the Concacaf W Champions Cup Group Stage tonight in Canada, on October 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

