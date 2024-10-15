Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América Femenil

October 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (3-0-0, 9 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Club América Femenil (2-1-0, 6 points) on Wednesday, Oct. 16 for the final group stage match of the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and tickets are available here. The match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and a full list of how to watch in other countries can be found here.

The match between San Diego and Club América will decide the top spot of Group B and determine who will advance to the semifinals. The two clubs have met once before as part of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. The match ended in a 2-0 loss for the Wave at Snapdragon Stadium as América got on the board in the 78th minute when a corner kick found defender Karen Luna who headed the ball to the back of the net. The visiting side then doubled their lead when forward Kiana Palacios scored in extra time. The Mexican side competes in Mexico City and is a part of Liga MX Femenil which is the highest division of women's soccer in Mexico.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last Concacaf W Champions Cup match, the Wave defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Oct. 1 at BC Place to earn their third straight win of the tournament. Defender Kaitlyn Torpey scored the opening goal of the night, as the Australian international carried the ball into the box before slotting a shot to the far post for her first Wave FC goal. Amirah Ali then scored her first-ever Concacaf goal for San Diego in the 67th minute when defender Hanna Lundkvist hit a one-time pass to the top of the box for the forward who sent a low shot into the far corner of the goal. The Wave outshot the Whitecaps 35-2 and out-possessed the team 72-28 in the match.

Club América is coming off a 5-0 win over Santa Fe FC on Sept. 19. In the first half, defender Karen Luna and midfielder Sarah Luebbert recorded two goals for América. Captain Kiana Palacios then secured a brace within five minutes by scoring in the 52nd and 57th minute of the match. Midfielder Rebekah Valdez found the fifth and final goal of the night in the 70th minute to earn Club América their second win in the group stage.

Players to Watch

San Diego's Amirah Ali scored her third goal of the year in all competitions in the club's last Concacaf match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The forward subbed into the match in the 66th minute and scored just one minute later when a sequence of passes between forward Jaedyn Shaw and defender Hanna Lundkvist played Ali in at the top of the box for her to hit a first-time shot into the back of the net.

Club América forward Kiana Palacios leads the team in goals (3) throughout the Concacaf tournament and recorded a brace in the club's last group stage match against Santa Fe. In regular season play for América, the captain has scored 11 goals since the start of the 2024 Liga MX Femenil season on July 7. Palacios also plays alongside San Diego forward María Sánchez on the Mexican National Team.

How to Watch

Wednesday's match between San Diego and Club América will be played at Snapdragon Stadium with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and tickets are available here. The match will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the U.S.

