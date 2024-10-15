Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany to Go on Loan with Brisbane Roar

October 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville goalkeeper Olivia Sekany

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville goalkeeper Olivia Sekany(Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville goalkeeper Olivia Sekany has signed a contract extension with the club through 2025 and will go on loan to the Australian club Brisbane Roar for the upcoming A-League Women season, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Sekany, 25, will depart Racing this week, with the A-League Women season set to kick off Nov. 1. The loan ends on March 10 so Sekany can return for the 2025 NWSL season.

"I am so grateful to Racing Louisville and Brisbane Roar for facilitating this opportunity," Sekany said. "I'm beyond excited for the chance to compete for an A-League championship with an amazing club like Brisbane as well as gain valuable experience that will equip me to help push Racing to new heights in the 2025 NWSL season."

"I am really excited for Liv to join Brisbane," said Racing goalkeepers coach Sergio Gonzalez. "We have seen firsthand how the experiences gained in the A-League can be a big part of our goalkeepers' continued development. This is a tremendous opportunity for Liv to gain some valuable experiences that will continue to help her. I'm looking forward to watching Liv's success at Brisbane."

"We are thrilled for Liv to earn this opportunity with Brisbane Roar," Racing coach Bev Yanez said. "She continues to work hard every day in our environment, and her positive energy in the locker room has been a plus for us culturally. Gaining some in-game experience will continue to help her develop. We look forward to supporting her and following her success at Brisbane as we know she will be a massively positive addition for them both on and off the pitch."

Sekany will be the third Racing goalkeeper to go on loan in Australia in recent years. Jordyn Bloomer spent the 2022-23 season with Western Sydney Wanderers, and former reserve goalkeeper Hillary Beall starred with Melbourne's Western United over the past two winter seasons.

A University of Washington grad, Sekany has made six matchday rosters this season for Racing. She appeared in Louisville's 2-0 win over América de Calí in The Women's Cup Colombia semifinals in February, completing a combined clean sheet with starting goalkeeper Katie Lund.

The California native led Washington to the Sweet 16 in the rescheduled 2020 NCAA Tournament and holds the Huskies' record for the lowest goals-against average (0.62) in program history, ahead of U.S. Women's National Team legend Hope Solo.

Brisbane Roar finished ninth in the 2023-24 A-League Women campaign and has twice won the league over the past 15 years.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.