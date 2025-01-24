Portland Thorns Acquire Venezuelan Forward Deyna Castellanos

January 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have acquired free agent Venezuelan international forward Deyna Castellanos through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

"We are looking forward to welcoming Deyna to the Thorns, she is a player who has qualities we feel we can continue to develop and enhance within our program," Head Coach Rob Gale said. "We are excited to challenge her in this next stage of her career and have her join our club ambitions."

Castellanos, 25, comes to Portland via Bay FC where she spent her first year in the National Women's Soccer League with the 2025 expansion side. During the 2024 season Castellanos recorded two goals and one assist in 25 matches, across all competitions, including the first official home goal in Bay FC's inaugural match at their home stadium.

Castellanos began her professional career in Europe with Atlético Madrid where she made a name for herself as a lethal offensive threat, netting 26 goals and tallying 12 assists in 71 matches. On January 16, 2021 Castellanos scored the opening, and eventual game-winning, goal in the final of the Supercopa de España Femenina to give Atlético Madrid its first major trophy half a decade.

Following a successful tenure in Spain Castellanos made the move to England where she signed with Manchester City ahead of the 2022 season. Throughout her two years with the club Castellanos recorded five goals and four assists in 36 games played.

Before becoming a professional, Castellanos played collegiately for Florida State University where she became an NCAA National Champion in 2018. Castellanos finished her career with 48 goals and 22 assists, giving her the second-most points in school history. Her 48 goals are also good for the second-most in school history, while she holds the record for the most game-winning goals (20 goals).

Internationally, Castellanos has been a pillar of the Venezuelan Women's National Team, recording 22 goals and 15 assists in 38 matches, earning title of captain in 2021 at just 21 years old.

Portland Thorns are set to begin preseason, ahead of the 2025 regular season, later this month with the current roster as it stands:

Goalkeepers (2): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby

Defenders (8): Daiane, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Nicole Payne, Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Reyna Reyes

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Sophie Hirst, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita (INTL), Olivia Wade-Katoa

Forwards (7): Deyna Castellanos, Payton Linnehan, Sophia Smith, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver

