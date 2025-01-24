Chicago Stars FC Signs Forward Micayla Johnson

January 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the signing of forward, Micayla Johnson. The United States Under-17 Women's Youth National Team (U.S. U-17 WYNT) attacker joins Chicago on a three-year contract through 2027.

"I'm super excited to kick off my professional career with the Chicago Stars! I am humbled and grateful to be a part of the club and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to grow, develop, and compete alongside talented teammates," said Johnson

"We are happy to have Micayla join Chicago Stars FC," said general manager, Richard Feuz. "They have had a great start to their international career, and we are excited to see how they develop playing at this level."

Johnson's first two appearances for the U.S. U-17 WYNT came in July 2024, where they scored in a friendly against Brazil in the 88th minute of their debut July 12, 2024. Johnson's performance earned them a spot on the United States' roster for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, where the forward made three starts in six appearances for the Stars and Stripes. The 17-year-old scored in the 43rd minute of the team's group stage match against Colombia October 19, 2024, helping the United States advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament before the U.S. eventually took third place. Johnson is set to reunite with the U.S. U-17 WYNT this month for the first training camp of the season as one of just four players who participated in the U-17 World Cup to be called up.

Following camp with the youth national team, Johnson will join Chicago Stars FC for preseason training in Chicago before the team heads to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Stars kick off the 2025 season March 14 taking on the Orlando Pride before returning to Chicago for their home opener March 23. Fans interested in becoming Chicago Stars FC season ticket members ahead of the 2025 season can visit chicagostars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

