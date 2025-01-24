San Diego Wave FC Acquires French Midfielder Kenza Dali

January 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired French National Team midfielder Kenza Dali via transfer from Aston Villa of the Women's Super League (WSL) for an undisclosed fee. Her contract with the club includes a two-year deal through the 2026 season, pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are very happy to bring somebody of Kenza's pedigree to San Diego Wave," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Kenza is a proven leader and an exceptional talent with extensive experience at the highest levels of the game. Her vision, creativity, and ability to command the midfield will be invaluable to our Club. Adding a player of Kenza's caliber is a testament to this Club and the ambition and commitment we have to building a team that competes for championships."

Internationally, Dali has been a mainstay for the French National Team since her debut in 2014. She has earned 75 caps and scored 13 goals, representing France in major tournaments including the FIFA Women's World Cup (2019, 2023) and the UEFA European Championship (2022). Most recently, she featured in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where she helped secure a quarterfinal berth with a win over New Zealand.

"I am so excited to be joining the San Diego Wave and to be a part of this Club and city," said Dali. "From the moment I started speaking with the Wave, the ambition was clear, and I am fully committed to continuing to build something special here in San Diego alongside this team. I've seen the incredible support this Club gets from its fans at Snapdragon Stadium, and it's an honor to represent them both on and off the field. I can't wait to step onto the field and experience it firsthand on March 22."

Since making her professional debut in 2009 with Olympique Lyonnais, Dali has made 265 appearances across all competitions, contributing 66 goals and 29 assists throughout her career. Dali joined Rodez AF in 2010 before transferring to Paris Saint-Germain in 2011, where she spent five seasons, scoring 36 goals in 89 appearances.

Following her time with PSG, Dali returned to Lyon (2016-17) and helped the club win the UEFA Women's Champions League. From 2018-19, she played in Division 1 Féminine in France on loan with Lille and signed the following season with Dijon. In 2019, Dali transitioned to the WSL, signing with West Ham United, where she made 32 appearances and netted five goals over two seasons. She then joined Everton in 2021, adding 20 appearances before moving to Aston Villa in 2022. In two-and-a-half seasons with Villa, Dali appeared in 46 matches (45 starts) recording six goals and 10 assists.

Dali will occupy an international roster slot on the Wave's roster in 2025.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquire Kenza Dali via transfer from Aston Villa on a two-year contract.

Name: Kenza Dali

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-4

Date of Birth: July 31, 1991

Hometown: Sainte-Colombe, France

Citizenship: France

Last Club: Aston Villa

