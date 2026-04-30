Portland Fire vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: April 29, 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm defeated the Portland Fire, 91-81, in their first home preseason game!

Flau'jae Johnson - 20 PTS | 3 REB | 3 3PM Zia Cooke - 19 PTS | 4 3PM Dominique Malonga: 10 PTS | 11 REB Mackenzie Holmes: 8 PTS | 7 REB

#WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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