Port Huron Starts 3-In-3 with Neutral Site Win in Biloxi

December 3, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Port Huron Prowlers took the first of three back-to-back games between themselves and the Columbus River Dragons in a neutral site game in Biloxi, Mississippi Thursday night by a score of 5-3.

The Prowlers struck first with a quick goal from Caleb Williams coming at the 1:34 mark to give the Prowlers an initial 1-0 lead. A few minutes later at the 7:13 mark, M J Graham tallied an even-strength goal of his own for the River Dragons assisted by Jagger Williamson that tied the teams up at 1-1.

Midway through the period, 5-minute fighting penalties were handed down to Justin Schmit of the River Dragons and Joe Pace Jr of the Prowlers for a tilt that broke out between the players that brought energy back to both clubs. Just a minute later a similar altercation broke out between Jay Croop of the River Dragons and Alex Johnson of the Prowlers.

Close to the end of the period at the 19:26 mark an even-strength goal from Austin Daae put the River Dragons up 2-1 after several close calls for both teams failed to make it in the net. The River Dragons couldn't hold onto this lead for long as Dalton Jay managed to put one in for the Prowlers that tied things up once again at 2-2 less than 10 seconds later.

The second period saw several great saves from Bailey MacBurnie but the scoring drought for the period was ended around midway through at the 11:37 mark. An even-strength goal by Brennan Young put the Prowlers ahead once more, now at 3-2.

The River Dragons had some good looks throughout the second period but just couldn't seem to convert until a power play goal from Josh Pietrantonio tied the teams back up. Several more attempts by Columbus after this goal were shut down by Cory Simons, including a close effort from Schmit that hit the post behind Cory Simons and the period closed out with the teams tied once again, this time at three.

The third period saw the Prowlers take over the momentum with an even-strength goal from Larri Vartianen to put Port Huron up 4-3 at the 13:53 mark. There weren't many quality looks for the River Dragons and Cory Simons shut the River Dragons out in the third. An empty net goal at the end of the period from Stavros Soilis put a pin in the game with Port Huron winning 5-3.

Three Stars of the Game

Brennan Young

Stavros Soilis

Cory Simons

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.