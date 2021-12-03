Hat Tricks Rout Delaware to Kick off Homestand

December 3, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (8-3-1, 23 pts) launched 70 shots on goal to defeat the Delaware Thunder (0-8-1, 1 pt) 5-0 on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks leaned on their experience on Friday, with Jonny Ruiz, Steve Mele and Dustin Jesseau all recording multiple points.

After a scoreless first period, Ruiz started quickly in the second, scoring a power-play goal 56 seconds into the frame. Steve and Tom Mele assisted on Ruiz's first of two goals on the night.

"We played well in all three zones tonight and put a lot of pressure on them in their own zone," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "It was a complete performance."

With his two goals, Ruiz extended his point streak to start the season to 12 consecutive games. He leads Danbury with 18 points this season.

After Ruiz scored his first, Jesseau took control of the game for Danbury. With 3:06 left in the second, Jesseau went in hard on a short-handed forecheck.

Through four Thunder players, he came away with the puck, feeding it to Steve Mele to place it in a wide-open cage.

Jesseau scored twice in the third period, including an individual effort escaping from the corner to the front of the net and roofing a puck over the glove of Thunder goaltender Trevor Babin.

Babin was spectacular in the game, despite giving up five goals. The Delaware netminder stopped 65 pucks, recording a .929 save-percentage in the loss.

Prior to the two Jesseau goals, Ruiz added his second from Johnny Macdonald and Zachary Lazzaro. On the goal, Macdonald registered his first career point in his first professional game.

Hat Tricks goaltender Brian Wilson made his team-debut on Friday night, stopping all 23 shots he faced.

Danbury returns to the ice tomorrow to wrap up the two-game series with Delaware. It will be Military Appreciation Night and all active and retired military can register for a free ticket.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.