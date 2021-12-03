Hat Tricks Kick off Homestand against Delaware

December 3, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (7-3-1, 20 pts) begin a seven-game homestand on Friday night against the Delaware Thunder (0-7-1, 1 pt).

Here are five things to know ahead of this weekend's series:

1. Home for the Holidays

This weekend begins a stretch of seven straight home games for Danbury in the month of December. Over the first 11 games, Danbury has only played four at home inside Danbury Arena.

In those four games, the Hat Tricks won three, kicking off the season with three straight wins.

The Hat Tricks haven't played a home game since Nov. 20th in a loss against Watertown.

Their previous four games were played away from home as Danbury went 3-1-0 in its four-game road trip.

2. Captain Consistency

Captain Jonny Ruiz has recorded a point in every game for the Hat Tricks this season. He leads the team with 16 points and is tied for the team lead with 10 goals.

Ruiz has multiple points in five of eleven games, including three two-goal performances.

"Jonny has been a great leader for us this year," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "He plays the way we ask our guys to play and is well-respected by everyone."

3. Kuznetsov Converts

Dmitry Kuznetsov is tied with Ruiz for the team lead in goals, scoring 10 over the first eleven games.

The Russian forward has recorded two hat tricks so far and three multi-goal games in total. Two games ago, he scored the overtime game-winning goal against Carolina.

On the whole, Kuznetsov has 13 points this season and four in the last two games.

4. Familiar Foe

The Hat Tricks ended their road trip last Sunday, Nov. 28th with an 8-2 win in Delaware against the Thunder.

They will now play their second and third consecutive games against Delaware. In the eight-goal performance, ten Hat Tricks recorded at least a point.

Six Hat Tricks recorded multiple points in the game that started out rough for Danbury. Delaware scored the first two goals of the game, both in the first four minutes of play.

After that, Danbury answered with eight-straight goals and a six-goal second period to seal the win.

5. Scouting the Thunder

Delaware enters play at the bottom of the FPHL standings, recording just one point in eight games this season.

That point came in a shootout loss to Binghamton on Nov. 27. Delaware is led by forward Ryan Marker.

In just five games, Marker has seven goals and 14 points on the year. No other player on the Delaware roster has more than seven points. Marker has added two power-play goals this season as well.

Delaware uses a tandem in goal, with Trevor Babin and Mike Cosentino splitting reps between the pipes. The two have combined for an .886 save-percentage.

Tickets are available for Friday's game and all six other games on the Hat Tricks homestand by visiting danburyhattricks.com/tickets.

All seven games will be available to watch on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

Hat Tricks Kick off Homestand against Delaware - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.