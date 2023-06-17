Ponies Drop Saturday Contest to Sea Dogs at Home

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (30-31) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 9-1 for the second time in the series on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Sea Dogs lead the six-game series 3-2.

Portland (38-24) got the scoring started with two runs in the first inning on a Phillip Sikes two-run double against Junior Santos.

Up 2-0 in the third, the Sea Dogs added two more runs on an RBI single from Alex Binelas and an RBI double from Corey Rosier. Rosier finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, a run batted in and a run scored.

The Sea Dogs scored a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to extend their lead to 6-0. In the sixth inning, Brandon McIlwain hit an RBI single that scored Rowdey Jordan to make it 6-1. McIlwain picked up his fourth RBI of the series and had his third-straight multi-hit game.

Portland came alive once again in the seventh, with three runs on four extra base hits. Nathan Hickey led off the frame with a homer, then Rosier doubled, Tyler McDonough hit an RBI double, and Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI double to extend the Sea Dogs' lead to 9-1.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their series with the Sea Dogs on Sunday night, as they go for the series split. Father's Day baseball at Mirabito Stadium will feature postgame fireworks, presented by the Miller Auto Team. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM and pregame coverage gets underway at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: McIlwain has seven hits, two homers, two doubles, four runs batted in, and four runs scored in his past four games...Eight of the nine Ponies in the starting lineup reached base safely...Jose Peroza's eight-game hitting streak was snapped...Trey McLoughlin tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowed two hits, and struck out three batters.

