Parker Fires Blanks, Quick Start Fuels Senators in Shutout Win

The Harrisburg Senators blanked the Erie SeaWolves 7-0 Saturday night at FNB Field. The Senators scored four runs in the first inning and that was more than enough for Mitchell Parker. Parker equaled a career-high seven innings and allowed just one hit in earning the win. James Wood blasted his fourth home run for the Senators.

The Big Plays

In the first inning, the Senators had two outs and a runner at third with Trey Lipscomb at the plate. Lipscomb singled in Robert Hassell to give the Senators a 2-0 lead. They'd score two more in the first, but Lipscomb's two out hit was the big play.

On Capitol Hill

Mitchell Parker went seven innings, the second Senators starting pitcher this season to go seven innings. He allowed a single to the leadoff batter in the first inning then nothing else. He walked three batters and struck out four... Reid Schaller pitched the final two innings and retired all six batters he faced.

With the Gavel

Jacob Young had two hits in his Senators debut. He scored a run and walked once... James Wood had two hits including the long home run in the fifth inning and he drove in two... Jack Dunn had two hits including a double, drove in a run and scored a run.

Filibusters

The one hit allowed is a season low for the Senators... The time of the game was 2:06 which matches a season-low game time... The first six batters in the Senators order scored a run.

On the Docket

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game five of their six-game series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 12:45 p.m.

