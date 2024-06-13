Ponce Impresses in Monarchs Debut

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another hard-throwing right-hander has joined a stacked Kansas City Monarchs bullpen.

Gabriel Ponce made his debut out of the Monarchs bullpen Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old has featured in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, featuring in Spring Training and reaching as high as Triple-A.

The Arizona native impressed in his first outing as a Monarch, striking out five batters in three innings of work out of the bullpen. He allowed two runs (one earned) in the Monarchs' eventual 10-5 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Ponce made waves in Minor League Baseball, holding a career 11.1 K/9 during his time in the Jays' system. He struck out a career-most 82 batters in 2023 in 61 innings of work.

The righty played for the Buffalo Bisons to kickstart the 2023 season, holding a strong 2.87 ERA in eight appearances. Ponce struck out 61 batters in 30 appearances to finish the campaign in Double-A New Hampshire.

Ponce began this season in New Hampshire before joining Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League. He made just one appearance in LMB.

Ponce is a former 29th-round draft pick out from his home state of Arizona, finishing his collegiate career at Arizona Western College.

The Monarchs' bullpen has been one of their biggest strengths in 2024. Kansas City ranks third in the AAPB with a 3.97 ERA.

The Monarchs embark on a nine-game road trip starting with a three-game series at Milwaukee this weekend. Their next home game is Tuesday, June 25 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

