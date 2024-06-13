Rincon and Gonzalez Power RailCats to Pull Out Victory

(Gary, IN) The RailCats entered the second round of their three-game set against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Milwaukee opened the series with a 5-2 win the previous day, but game two would feature Chris Erwin pitching against Shane Barringer.

Milwaukee wasted no time. A leadoff double by Wendell Marrero, and then Armani Smith blasted a two-run home run for his first of the year. Oscar Santos plated a third run, driving in Jose Sermo.

The RailCats fans in attendance didn't have to wait long for their response. Carlos Rincon sent the ball over Brett Rodriguez's head, and Guillermo Quintana scored him in the next at-bat. Gio Diaz hit his first of three doubles, and Quintana scored. Through two innings, the Cats and Milkmen were in a 3-2 contest.

The Milkmen created breathing room to begin the fifth; a Sermo single and a Carlos Rincon error scored a second run. Erik Ostberg drove in a third run in the fifth in a sacrifice fly to give the Milkmen their largest lead, 6-2.

This would be the last time Milwaukee led. A Diaz double and Jackson Valera single would set the stage for the RailCats in the bottom of the fifth. Olivier Basabe and Marcos Gonzalez both plated a run a piece, and Rincon's eighth home run of the year rallied the 'Cats past the Milkmen.

Marcos Gonzalez added four more runs with a grand slam in the next inning, and the RailCats powered themselves past the Milkmen with an 11-7 win. It gives the club their 10th win of the season, and through two games, the RailCats and Milkmen are even. As the series reaches its climax, tomorrow's rubber match begins at 6:45 with Peyton Long starting on the mound as the RailCats look to get the series win.

