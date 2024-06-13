Fargo Ends Sioux City's Win Streak

June 13, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers' Jared Wetherbee in action

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (19-10) won the second game of their series against the Sioux City Explorers (13-16) Wednesday night, earning the 4-1 victory. The pitching of the RedHawks locked down the X's, holding them to just three hits and one run. Jared Wetherbee (2-2) had a strong start for the Explorers, working a quality start by allowing two runs over six innings, but he still was tagged for the loss as the offense couldn't keep up.

After a half-hour rain delay, the game got underway, and the X's quickly worked on the board. Sioux City's Daniel Lingua ripped a leadoff triple off Fargo's Kolby Kiser (2-0) in the bottom of the first, and came home to score on a sac fly from Nick Shumpert, giving the Explorers an early 1-0 lead.

The RedHawks tied it up in the top of the third inning when Fargo's Ismael Alcantara sent an RBI single to right field off Sioux City's Wetherbee, allowing Evan Alexander to score and making it 1-1.

The X's couldn't add to the score again as the RedHawks took the lead in the top of the fifth when Fargo's Peter Brookshaw scored on an RBI from Kona Quiggle, making it a 2-1 game.

Sioux City's Brandon Brosher relieved Wetherbee to start the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless frame before Jaren Jackson relieved him in the eighth. After a two-out single from Fargo's Dillon Thomas in the top of the eighth, Drew Ward followed with a two-run shot off Sioux City's Jackson, extending the lead for the RedHawks to 4-1.

The X's continued to be shut down as Alex DuBord entered the game in the ninth for the RedHawks, striking out the side to earn his seventh save of the season.

The Explorers will play the rubber match of the three game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Thursday night June 13 with a first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Ticket packages for the 2024 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

Jareed Wetherbee of the Sioux City Explorers pitches against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Wednesday night June 12 in the Explorers 4-1 loss to the RedHawks at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa. (Credit Tim Tushla Sioux City Explorers)

