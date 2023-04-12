Pollok Named to Silver Anniversary Squad

For the second time in two days, a former Lancaster Barnstormer has been named to the Atlantic League's Silver Anniversary Team, it was announced by league officials.

Dwayne Pollok, the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year in both 2012 and 2013, was chosen as one of the 25 top players in league history to make the team as the league enters its 25th season of action in 2023.

The team was selected on a vote of the 10 current member clubs from a list of nominees assembled by league historians. He is the 14th player whose selection to the squad has been announced.

Pollok opened the 2012 season in long relief for the Barnstormers, but, after the purchase of the contract of left-hander Rich Rundles by the Baltimore Orioles, he was elevated into the starting rotation. He would go on to win 14 and lose four that year while leading the league with a 2.30 ERA. He would go on to win two more starts for Lancaster in the playoffs as Lancaster swept York in the opening round then lost to Long Island in five games in the finals.

The Texas native returned to the Barnstormers the following season and appeared headed for the league's wins record for a single season but stalled at 18, settling for a tie. He lost only three in the 2013 campaign, winning his second consecutive Pitcher of the Year honor. Between his two Atlantic League seasons, the former Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers farmhand won an equivalent honor in the Venezuelan Winter League.

"That's awesome," said Pollok, when notified of the honor. "Where I was the year before was a dream for me, but the quality of play just wasn't there. I was just trying to get myself ready for winter ball. I came in willing to do whatever I needed to do to be a part of the pitching staff. Timing's everything. Rich (Rundles) got that callup to Baltimore, and Butch needed a starter. It just kind of fell into my spot."

The remainder of the team will be announced over the coming weeks, leading up to Opening Night on April 28.

