Dwayne Pollok Named to Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Dwayne Pollok, a righthanded starting pitcher who posted two of the most dominant seasons in league history, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Wednesday. He is the 14th of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Pollok spent two seasons with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2012 and 2013, the shortest tenure in the ALPB of any of the Silver Anniversary players. But his two seasons resulted in a combined 32-7 record, a league record winning percentage of .821 and back-to-back Pitcher of the Year awards.

Pollok joined the Barnstormers in 2012 and initially worked out of the bullpen before moving into the rotation near mid-season. He went 14-4 and led the league in wins and ERA (2.30) while holding opponents to a .228 batting average. The Barnstormers won the Freedom Division first half title and tied for the division lead in the second half en route to the ALPB playoffs. In the playoffs, Pollok posted a win over the York Revolution in the Freedom Division Championship and added a victory over the Long Island Ducks in the League Championship Series as Lancaster fell three games to two.

In 2013, Pollock tied the league record with 18 wins, finished second with a 2.92 ERA and third with 124 strikeouts. He claimed his second Pitcher of the Year Award and his second Postseason All-Star honor while pitching in the 2013 All-Star game.

Pollok finished his career with a 32-6 record and his 2.63 ERA is the lowest of any starting pitcher in league history. He struck out 237 hitters and walked just 66 in 317.2 career innings.

"I went to Lancaster willing to do anything I could to help the team," said Pollok. "Start, long relief, short relief. (Manager) Butch (Hobson) told me he needed me to start and I just 'Yes, sir.' We bought into what Butch was telling us and it was awesome."

Pollok and his wife Teresa reside in the Dallas area with their son Kyler, 6. Dwayne is a teacher in Mansfield, Texas.

