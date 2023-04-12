Catcher/Infielder Joe Decarlo Returns to Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher/infielder Joe DeCarlo. He begins his second season with the Ducks and 11th in professional baseball.

"I'm looking forward to coming back to Long Island to play with the Ducks," said DeCarlo. "I'm excited for the start of the season."

DeCarlo played in 116 games with the Ducks in 2022, good for second-most on the team. He finished third on the team in hits (117), runs scored (66), doubles (24) and at bats (397), all career-highs, while ending the year fourth among Ducks players in walks (56) and total bases (168). He posted career-best marks in batting average (.295), RBIs (56) and on-base percentage (.390) while totaling seven home runs, three triples and an .813 OPS. The 29-year-old reached base safely in his first nine games, hitting .467 in that span, and later added on-base streaks of 16 games (June 14-30) and 15 games (August 19-September 8).

The Pennsylvania resident spent the first eight seasons of his career (2012-19) in the Seattle Mariners organization, reaching as high as Double-A Arkansas. He launched 10 or more homers in three consecutive seasons from 2015-17, including a career-high 14 in 2016 with Single-A Bakersfield. The Delaware native then played in the Chicago White Sox organization during the 2021 season, combining to appear in 54 games with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. DeCarlo was originally selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2012 amateur draft.

"I enjoyed playing for Wally [Backman] last year and grinding on the field with my teammates," DeCarlo added. "My goals for this year are to win more games in the league and stay healthy throughout the season."

