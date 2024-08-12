Playoff Stretch Continues with Shuckers Set to Host M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are in the home stretch as they take on the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, at Keesler Federal Park in a six-game series. This marks the first of two trips the Mississippi Braves will make to Keesler Federal Park in the final month of the season, including the final series of the regular season.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 6:35 p.m.

The Shuckers kick off the series with Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light and a King Cakes-themed T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway presented by The Peoples Bank for the first 250 fans. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. The Shuckers will also transform into the Biloxi King Cakes for the final time this season!

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park for game two of the series! All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $4 16oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails! The Shuckers and Minor League Baseball have also partnered with Give Every Child a Chance to Run, where $15 will be donated to Pediatric Cancer Research for every run scored during the game.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 6:35 p.m.

Join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with a Fireworks Friday at the ballpark! Fireworks will begin shortly after the final out is recorded. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. The Shuckers will also host Joe Torre Safe at Home Night, helping to promote children's safety, well-being, and hope for their future. The Shuckers will host an auction with a ball and baseball cards signed by Torre, with proceeds going towards the charity. The Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will also be recognized on the field prior to the game.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 6:05 p.m.

The Shuckers will transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens for a Slim Can Koozie Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on Shuck Yeah Saturday! The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund will also make a $5,000 donation to 5 th Squad Mississippi prior to first pitch.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers finish the series with Back to School Night and a Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for the first 1,000 fans on Fun Day Sunday! Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

