Tatum's 2-Run Home Run Leads the Barons to a 4-1 Win over Rocket City on Sunday

August 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Terrell Tatum hit a 2-run home run to lead the Barons to a 4-1 win over Rocket City before 4,103 at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. Mario Camilletti hit a solo home run with four Barons pitchers to get the big road win and take the series over the Trash Padas four wins to two this past week.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens pitched 4.1 innings, giving up two hits, no earned runs, and four walks with five strikeouts. Winning pitcher Gil Luna (4-2, 2.97) followed, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up a hit and no earned runs, with three walks and a strikeout. RHP Andrew Dalquist pitched two innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and a walk with three strikeouts. LHP Garrett Shoenle pitched one inning, giving up one hit, no earned runs, and a walk with two strikeouts, getting his first save of the season.

The Barons scored first in the game in the top of the sixth inning on a home run to right center field by second baseman Camilletti. With the big hit, the Barons took the 1-0 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, Shawn Goosenberg doubled on a ground ball to left field, and Jason Matthews singled to center field, scoring Goosenberg, and the Barons took a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, Adam Hackenberg walked with two outs, and Tatum hit his fourth home run of the season to center field to give the Barons a 4-0 lead late in the game.

Rocket City scored their only run in the game on a sacrifice to center field by David Mershon scoring Matt Coutney from third base. With the run, the Trash Pandas cut the Baron's lead down to 4-1, but Schoenle closed the game for the Baron's win.

Tatum had two hits with one run scored and two RBIs with a run scored; Camilletti had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored, and Goosenberg had two hits and a run scored in the Barons win.

Next, the Barons return home for a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies at Regions Field, starting Tuesday night.

