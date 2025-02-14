Birmingham Barons Host Job Fair March 1st

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons and Oakview Group (Concessions company for Regions Field) are excited to announce their annual job fair, which will be held on Saturday, March 1st, 2025, in the Pearl River Club Lounge at Regions Field from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The event will offer a variety of part-time and seasonal positions across multiple departments, including:

Ticketing : Box Office Attendant, Ticket Scanner

Merchandise : Retail Associate

Food and Beverage : Cooks, Cashiers, Bartenders, Group Area Attendants, Warehouse, Concessions Stand Supervisors, Food & Beverage Interns

Operations : Clubhouse Assistant, Bat-person, Parking Attendants

Grounds : Grounds Crew

Promotions : Promotional Team, Mascot, Emcee

Press Box: Camera Operators, Video Board Directors, Replay Operators

Customer Service & Premium Services: Ushers, Suite Servers

These roles are crucial for supporting the Barons during their home games and additional events at Regions Field. Most home games are held in the evenings, and employees should expect to work both weekdays and weekends. All home games will be played at Regions Field, with the season opener scheduled for April 4th, 2025, against the Knoxville Smokies.

We look forward to welcoming new team members for the 2025 season and hope to see you at Regions Field!

For more information about the job fair or specific questions, please contact Izzy Berkopec at iberkopec@barons.com.

