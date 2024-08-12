Low E.R.A.S Night, Meet Bluey and More Coming to Blue Wahoos Stadium

August 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The fun continues this week at Blue Wahoos Stadium as the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, come to town for a six-game series!

Tuesday is another Doggone Tuesday, as dogs are welcome and every ticket is the same price - including a hot dog, chips and a drink presented by Pepsi.

Wednesday is another Winning Wednesday, and the Blue Wahoos will celebrate our local Latino community by playing as the Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion.

We've got business on the field and a party in the stands on Mullet Thursday, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos become the Pensacola Mullets. We'll have drink deals, including $2 drafts and BOGO domestic cans, as we bring the fun and start the weekend a day early.

On Friday, we celebrate Back to School as the first 1,000 fans receive a Blue Wahoos Reusable Water Bottle presented by Columbia Southern University. Gates open at 5:00 for a 6:05 first pitch, so arrive early for your best chance to get one!

Fireworks Saturday is always a hit, and this week is no different! Join us for a postgame fireworks show presented by Hill-Kelly. It's also The Low E.R.A.s Night, as we pay tribute to a pop music phenomenon with special jerseys and a chart-topping soundtrack. Two lucky fans will walk away with tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in New Orleans on October 25!

On Military Family Sunday, kids can stick around after the game to run the bases and play catch in the outfield presented by WKRG News5. Military members are invited to stop by the box office for a free general admission ticket presented by Great Clips, available to the first 100 fans.

Sunday is also Meet Bluey day, as the beloved television character makes an appearance at Blue Wahoos Stadium. It'll be fun for everyone, but if you want an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity, scroll down to learn more!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.