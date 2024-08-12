Lucas Braun, Bryson Horne Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

August 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Lucas Braun and INF Bryson Horne have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for August 6-11.

Braun, 22, dealt a career-high 7.2 shutout innings in his start on August 8 against Pensacola, walking none and striking out eight. Braun got better as the night went on in his seventh Double-A start. The 22-year-old right-hander from Los Angeles collected six of his eight strikeouts over his final 2.2 innings. Braun left with his longest professional start and threw 92 pitches. Over his last six starts since July 1, Braun has a 2.23 (fifth-best in the SL) ERA with 31 strikeouts to 11 walks over 36.1 innings pitched. Braun leads the Atlanta Braves farm system with 115 strikeouts over 18 starts between Rome and Mississippi.

Atlanta's sixth-round selection in 2023 was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome on June 25.

Horne, 25, led the club with six RBI over six games last week, batting .286 with two doubles, two walks, and a run scored. Horne capped his week on Sunday in the M-Brave's 10-1 win over the Blue Wahoos, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, and a run. Overall, the Blountstown, FL native is batting .234 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 35 RBI, 25 runs, and five steals.

Horne was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Braves in 2020 out of Columbus State (GA).

The M-Braves begin a six-game road series on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park with game one against the Biloxi Shuckers. RHP Darius Vines will start for the M-Braves against RHP Brett Wichrowski for the Shuckers. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.9 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The Mississippi Braves have only two homestands remaining in the farewell season at Trustmark Park: August 20-25 against the Chattanooga Lookouts and September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets and see more information on promotions by visiting mississippibraves.com.

