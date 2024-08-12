Christian Moore Named Southern League Player of the Week

August 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release









Rocket City Trash Pandas infielder Christian Moore

(Rocket City Trash Pandas, Credit: Javier Sanchez) Rocket City Trash Pandas infielder Christian Moore(Rocket City Trash Pandas, Credit: Javier Sanchez)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce infielder Christian Moore has been named Southern League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11.

In five games against the Birmingham Barons, Moore paced the Trash Pandas hitting 11-for-20 (.550) with four home runs and six RBI. Moore recorded multiple hits in three games during the series.

That includes a pair of four-hit, two-homer games as Moore also collected his first professional walk-off home run on Wednesday.

With the award, the eighth overall pick becomes the first 2024 draftee to win a Southern League honor as he accomplished the feat less than a month after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels.

Moore is the second Trash Pandas player to win a Southern League weekly award this season joining outfielder Gustavo Campero. It's the eleventh time by nine different players a Rocket City player has won the honor.

Having joined the Trash Pandas on August 2, Moore becomes the fastest Trash Pandas player to ever win Player of the Week. The infielder earned the award just 10 days after being assigned to Rocket City while playing in six games as a Trash Panda.

Moore and the Trash Pandas will return to the field on Tuesday on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts for a seven-game series.

First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.