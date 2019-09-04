Playoff Semifinals Preview: Trois-Rivieres-New Jersey

Trois-Rivières Aigles (#2 seed, 58-37 in regular season) vs. New Jersey Jackals (#3 seed, 48-46 in regular season)

Wednesday, September 4 at New Jersey, 7:05 - Brandon Barker (TR) vs. Brendan Butler (NJ)

Thursday, September 5 at New Jersey, 7:05 - Domenic Mazza (TR) vs. Eduard Reyes (NJ)

Friday, September 6 at Trois-Rivières, 7:05 - Justin Brantley (NJ) vs. Chris Murphy (TR)

Saturday, September 7 (if necessary) at Trois-Rivières, 6:05

Sunday, September 8 (if necessary) at Trois-Rivières, 2:05

Head-to-head in 2019: Trois-Rivières won series, 9-8

At Stade Stéréo+: Trois-Rivières won series, 8-2

At Yogi Berra Stadium: New Jersey won series, 6-1

Aigles in 2018 vs. Jackals: .255 BA, 92 runs scored, 4.78 ERA

Jackals in 2019 vs. Aigles: .278 BA, 98 runs scored, 5.34 ERA

Previous playoff match-ups:

2015 finals: Trois-Rivières 3, New Jersey 2

The other semifinal matchup features a rematch of the 2015 league championship series, with both clubs looking for their playoff series win since that season. The two teams possess strong offenses: New Jersey leads the league with a .278 average, while Trois-Rivières registered a league-high 544 runs and 96 homers.

The Aigles are led by all-star outfielder Raphaël Gladu, who was tied for fourth in the league with 64 RBI despite missing 26 games, and IF Tucker Nathans, second in the Can-Am with 109 hits. On the mound, Trois-Rivières is paced by RHPs Kevin McNorton (10 victories) and Rookie Pitcher of the Year Garrett Harris (9 victories, 3.67 ERA), while closer Garrett Mundell led the league with 20 saves.

Meanwhile, OF Alfredo Marte, the league's 2019 Player of the Year, was the cornerstone of the Jackals' potent attack, aided by all-star 3B Conrad Gregor, who finished fourth with a .322 average, third with 67 RBI and second with 49 stolen bases. The team's pitching will rely in part on a pair of Pitchers of the Month: RHP Eduard Reyes (9-4, 3.71), May's selection, and RHP Brandon Butler (6-3, 3.55), named August's Pitcher of the Month on Monday.

Home-field advantage may prove to be key in the series, as the Aigles went 32-17 at Stade Stéréo+ this season, including an 8-2 record against New Jersey, while the Jackals were 29-18 in the home whites, 6-1 against Trois-Rivières.

All playoff games will be available to watch live for free at CanAmLeague.tv.

