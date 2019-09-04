2019 Can-Am League Playoff Preview / NJ Jackals & Sussex County Miners Semi-Finals Action Starts Tonight

After a competitive, entertaining regular season which saw a number of records fall, the 2019 Can-Am League semifinals begin Wednesday evening with three of last season's four playoff clubs returning, joined by the New Jersey Jackals.

Sussex County Miners (#1 seed, 61-33 in regular season) vs. Rockland Boulders (#4 seed, 43-50 in regular season)

Wednesday, September 4 at Rockland, 7:00 - TBA vs. J.D. Busfield (ROC)

Thursday, September 5 at Rockland, 7:00 - TBA vs. Jake Zokan (ROC)

Friday, September 6 at Sussex County, 7:05 - Luis Cedeno (ROC) vs. TBA

Saturday, September 7 (if necessary) at Sussex County, 6:05 - Edgar De La Rosa (ROC) vs. TBA

Sunday, September 8 (if necessary) at Sussex County, 2:05

In a matchup of the league's top two pitching staffs, Sussex County will try to become the league's first back-to-back champion since 2012-13. The Miners' staff is anchored by two of the three pitchers in the league to notch double-digit victories this season, RHPs Jeff Thompson (11) and Frank Duncan (10). Sussex County also has three all-stars: league batting leader 1B Audy Ciriaco, who finished the season with a league-leading .328 average; 2B Trey Hair, third with a .324 BA, and defensive player of the year SS Cito Culver.

Rockland, appearing in the playoffs for the sixth season in a row, relies on a strong bullpen, featuring three pitchers leading the league in games pitched: RHP Nick Kennedy, whose 59 appearances broke his own league record set last season, as well as LHP James Mulry (52 G, 1.81 ERA) and RHP Tim Ponto (49 G, 3.74 ERA). Offensively, the Boulders are led by all-star DH Blake Grant-Parks, whose .327 average is second in the league, and 3B Richie Fecteau, whose 16 homers tied him for the Can-Am lead.

Sussex County had the league's best home record in 2019 at 33-17, while Rockland was 25-24 at home.

Head-to-head in 2019: Sussex County won season series, 12-10

At Skylands Stadium: Sussex County won series, 6-2

At Palisades Credit Union Park: Rockland won series, 8-6

Miners in 2019 vs. Boulders: .277 BA, 104 runs scored, 4.42 ERA

Boulders in 2019 vs. Miners: .242 BA, 112 runs scored, 3.88 ERA

Previous playoff match-ups: None.

Trois-Rivières Aigles (#2 seed, 58-37 in regular season) vs. New Jersey Jackals (#3 seed, 48-46 in regular season)

Wednesday, September 4 at New Jersey, 7:05 - Brandon Barker (TR) vs. Brendan Butler (NJ)

Thursday, September 5 at New Jersey, 7:05 - Domenic Mazza (TR) vs. Eduard Reyes (NJ)

Friday, September 6 at Trois-Rivières, 7:05 - Justin Brantley (NJ) vs. Chris Murphy (TR)

Saturday, September 7 (if necessary) at Trois-Rivières, 6:05

Sunday, September 8 (if necessary) at Trois-Rivières, 2:05

Head-to-head in 2019: Trois-Rivières won series, 9-8

At Stade Stéréo+: Trois-Rivières won series, 8-2

At Yogi Berra Stadium: New Jersey won series, 6-1

Aigles in 2018 vs. Jackals: .255 BA, 92 runs scored, 4.78 ERA

Jackals in 2019 vs. Aigles: .278 BA, 98 runs scored, 5.34 ERA

Previous playoff match-ups:

2015 finals: Trois-Rivières 3, New Jersey 2

The other semifinal matchup features a rematch of the 2015 league championship series, with both clubs looking for their playoff series win since that season. The two teams possess strong offenses: New Jersey leads the league with a .278 average, while Trois-Rivières registered a league-high 544 runs and 96 homers.

The Aigles are led by all-star outfielder Raphaël Gladu, who was tied for fourth in the league with 64 RBI despite missing 26 games, and IF Tucker Nathans, second in the Can-Am with 109 hits. On the mound, Trois-Rivières is paced by RHPs Kevin McNorton (10 victories) and Rookie Pitcher of the Year Garrett Harris (9 victories, 3.67 ERA), while closer Garrett Mundell led the league with 20 saves.

Meanwhile, OF Alfredo Marte, the league's 2019 Player of the Year, was the cornerstone of the Jackals' potent attack, aided by all-star 3B Conrad Gregor, who finished fourth with a .322 average, third with 67 RBI and second with 49 stolen bases. The team's pitching will rely in part on a pair of Pitchers of the Month: RHP Eduard Reyes (9-4, 3.71), May's selection, and RHP Brandon Butler (6-3, 3.55), named August's Pitcher of the Month on Monday.

Home-field advantage may prove to be key in the series, as the Aigles went 32-17 at Stade Stéréo+ this season, including an 8-2 record against New Jersey, while the Jackals were 29-18 in the home whites, 6-1 against Trois-Rivières.

All playoff games will be available to watch live for free at CanAmLeague.tv.

