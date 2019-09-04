Can-Am League Game Recaps

September 4, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





New Jersey 3, Trois-Rivieres 0 - Box Score (New Jersey leads series, 1-0)

Starting pitcher Brendan Butler and two relievers combined on a four-hit shutout as New Jersey defeated Trois-Rivieres, 3-0, in game one of the best-of-five semifinals.

Butler, the August Pitcher of the Month, went seven strong innings giving up only two walks and three hits while fanning eight batters. The bullpen duo of Reece Karalus and Dylan Brammer finished off the final two frames and combined gave up a hit and struck out five. Butler notched the victory while Brammer nailed down the save.

Offensively for the Jackals, DH Richard Stock led the way going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. New Jersey LF Alfredo Marte plated a run in a 1-for-4 night while 2B Nelson Ward had a base hit in three at-bats along with a run batted in. The Jackals tallied a run in the second and the other two in the fourth off the Stock blast.

Game two of the series is Thursday night at Yogi Berra Stadium where the Aigles will send Domenic Mazza to the mound while New Jersey counters with Eduard Reyes. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Sussex County 10, Rockland 3 - Box Score (Sussex County leads series, 1-0)

It was all Sussex County tonight as the Miners defeated Rockland by the final of 10-3 in game one of their semifinal match-up. The Boulders had taken a 2-1 lead after three innings of play before Sussex County scored six runs over the next four and cruised from there to the win.

The Miners pounded out 18 hits in the contest with eight batters picking-up multi-hit games. Sussex County 1B Audy Ciriaco led all hitters going 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Miners 2B Trey Hair hit two doubles and scored three runs in a 2-for-3 night while CF Breland Almadova, RF Mikey Reynolds, C Gavin Stupienski each contributed a pair of hits and scored a run.

Sussex County starter Frank Duncan allowed two earned runs over seven innings of work and claimed the win. Duncan gave up three walks and six hits while striking out four batters.

For Rockland in the losing effort, RF Collin Ferguson had a 2-for-3 night with a home run.

Game two of the series will take place Thursday night at Palisades Credit Union Park. Game time is slated for 7:00 PM.

Canadian American League Stories from September 4, 2019

