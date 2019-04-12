Playoff Preview

Port Huron, MI - After much anticipation, the Federal Hockey League playoffs begin tonight. The regular season champion Carolina Thunderbirds look to continue their dominant ways throughout the playoffs. The Thunderbirds' 49 wins are the most of any team in a single season in Federal Hockey League history.

Before the Thunderbirds can look ahead to the finals, they first have to beat the Port Huron Prowlers in a best of three series. That series starts Friday in Michigan and if necessary, will end on Sunday with any and all series deciding games being played at the Fairgrounds Annex.

The Thunderbirds are coming off a 7-1 victory against the Danville Dashers last weekend. In their regular season finale, Thunderbirds Head Coach Andre Niec scored a hat-trick after signing a celebrity contract. While Saturday was a dominant win, Friday was anything but. The Dashers held on to beat the Thunderbirds 3-2 in Danville's home finale.

The Thunderbirds have won eight of the ten meetings with the Prowlers this season.

The Prowlers bring their best when they play the Thunderbirds and this weekend will be no different. In the last weekend the two teams met, the Prowlers came away with an overtime win on Friday before Carolina stormed back with an 11-2 win on the next night. Matt Robertson and March/April Player of the Month Dalton Jay are the biggest threats Port Huron has on their side.

The Thunderbirds travel to McMorran Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM with a 6:35 pregame show, while Saturday's game is back home at the Annex with puck drop at 7:05 PM and a 6:40 pregame show. If necessary, Sunday's game three will be held at the Annex at 4:05 PM with a 3:40 pregame show. You can catch all the action on WTOB this weekend. And tickets to Saturday's and Sunday's game (if necessary) are available on TicketMaster or at the Fairgrounds Box Office.

