Thunderbirds Take Game 1 with 5-4 Win

(Port Huron, MI) Game 1 of this playoff series went to Carolina as the Prowlers could muster only seven shots at the net in the third period. Allowing Carolina to take a 1-0 series lead to Winston-Salem and turn it into a sweep.

Micheal Bunn broke the ice in the first period with just under six minutes left to play. Chris Paulin made 15 of his 36 saves in the first period and the Thunderbirds took a one goal edge into the first intermission.

If you missed the 2nd period. You pretty much missed all the scoring. Jiri Pargac put Carolina up 2-0 unassisted seven and a half minutes into the 2nd period. However back-to-back penalties from Jan Salak and Josh Pietrantonio woke up the Prowler offense. Both Alex Johnson and Matt Robertson scored Power Play goals to tie the game at 2 in the second period. Just past the midway point of the game. The FHL's leading scorer in Shorthanded goals Dalton Jay would put up a shorthanded goal to give the Prowlers a one-goal lead that lasted 10 seconds.

Petr Panacek tied the game at 3 with Jay Croop putting Carolina back on top 4-3 just a few minutes later. Middle Frame ended the same as the opening frame did with Carolina taking a one-goal lead into the dressing room.

At the 6:32 mark the Captain Josh Pietrantonio would give the insurance Carolina needed putting them up 5-3 with six and half minutes expired in the third. Port Huron would net a goal cutting the lead in half thanks to Matt Robertson but with 16 seconds left in the period, the comeback was too little, too late for the Prowlers and Carolina takes a 1-0 series lead back to Winston-Salem. Game 2 puck drop is scheduled tomorrow night at 7:05pm.

