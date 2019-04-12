Enforcers Take Lead in Semi-Final Series with Wolves

April 12, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release





The Elmira Enforcers came out on top in a back-and-forth match with the Watertown Wolves at the Watertown Municipal Arena Friday night. The match was the first in a best-of-three series for the opportunity to go to the finals for Federal Hockey League's Commissioner's Cup.

Watertown scored first four minutes in the first period. Former Enforcer Tyler Prendergast went top shelf on Troy Passingham from the top of the face-off circle on a play from Aleh Shypitsyn and Yianni Liarakos. Egor Kostyukov's roughing penalty gave the enforcers their chance to tie the game up. Sean Reynolds tickling of the twine was assisted by Ahmed Mahfouz and former wolf Gavin Yates. Elmira took the lead on a goal from Mitch Atkins via Glen Patterson. As time winded down in the period Prendergast scored his second goal of the night from Tim Santopaolo sending the game into the second period tied at 2.

The second period offered moments for fans of each team to have their frustrations rise. Elmira had a goal waived off in the first minute of the game because the goal came off the net first. A surge of physical activity in Watertown's offensive zone led to four separate players earning penalties. Wolf Christian Whitcomb was charged a five-minute major for spearing and a game misconduct had him ejected for the game. The other penalties went to Elmira's Yan Dumontier for cross-checking, Brandon Hussey for roughing, and Brandon Vuic for tripping. Tyler Gjurich capitalized on the power resulting power play with assists on his goal coming from Prendergast and Kyle Powell. Gjurich extended the Wolves' lead courtesy Lane King and Deric Boudreau. The Enforcer's protested the goal saying the puck never crossed the line, but the officials let the goal stand. Brandon Vuic closed in on the Wolves' lead with an unassisted goal. Watertown held their one-goal lead for the rest of the period.

Stepan Timofeyev tied the game halfway through the third period. Reynolds tallied his second goal of the night with just forty-five seconds left in the game to put the Enforcers back on top and take the win.

The first and second stars of the night went to Elmira's Sean Reynolds and JT Walters respectively. Third star of the night went to Watertown's Tyler Prendergast for his three points on the night.

The teams now head to the First Arena in Elmira where games will be played on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.