Playoff Action Starts Tomorrow

May 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







All seven pacific division teams are participating in the tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship. The 4th-7th place clubs in the regular-season standings are playing a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif., to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.

Pacific Division Play-In Round

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 18th at 1pm PST

Tucson Roadrunners (7) vs. San Jose Barracuda (4)

ï»¿Game 2 - Tuesday, May 18th at 7:30pm PST

Ontario Reign (6) vs. Colorado Eagles (5)

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 19th at 7:00pm PST

Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

-All games at Irvine, CA-

The semifinal winners will advance to a best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62. The semifinal games begin on Friday, May 21st for the remaining teams.

All Pacific Division playoff games will be available for viewing on AHLTV.

