Bridgeport Islanders Partner with Person-To-Person to Donate Team Apparel

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have donated their existing inventory of Sound Tigers t-shirts, youth jerseys and other team apparel to Person-to-Person.

Each donated item will directly benefit families in need that Person-to-Person serves.

"We are always looking for meaningful ways to give back to Fairfield County and the Greater Bridgeport area, and we certainly value the mission that Person-to-Person offers," Bridgeport Islanders President of Business Brent Rossi said. "We're hopeful that this donation of extra team apparel will ultimately make a positive change in someone's life. It is also a great way to partake in meaningful employee team building while making an impact in the community."

Person-to-Person is a non-profit charitable agency that has served Lower Fairfield Country since it was founded in 1968. More than 90-percent of all donations go directly to programs that provide resources to help those in need, while educating others about the impact of poverty and injustice.

Efforts from Person-to-Person began with food and clothing assistance, but it has grown to emergency financial assistance, camperships to ensure children are safe in the summers while their parents work and college scholarships.

The New York Islanders announced Monday, May 10th that their top minor league affiliate playing in the American Hockey League, previously known as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, has been renamed the Bridgeport Islanders.

