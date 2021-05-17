Barracuda Recall Forward Krystof Hrabik from Orlando Solar Bears

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of theÂ San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Krystof Hrabik from the Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Hrabik, 21, has skated in one game with the Barracuda this year, making his AHL debut on Feb. 13, 2021, at Texas. In addition, the six-foot-four, 218-pound left-shot forward has appeared in 29 ECHL games between the Solar Bears and the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans), totaling seven points (five goals, two assists), and 24 penalty minutes. Due to COVID-19, Hrabik began the season in his native Czech Republic, skating in 17 games with Bili Tygri Liberec (Czech) and 12 games with HC Benatky nad Jizerou (Czech2).

Prior to this season, Hrabik spent the last two years in the Western Hockey League (@TheWHL) with the Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) where he captained the team for the prior two seasons, posting 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) and 91 penalty minutes in 105 career games. In 2019-20, he led the WHL in shorthanded goals (4).

The native of Praha, Czech Republic was originally signed by the Barracuda on Oct. 10, 2020.

