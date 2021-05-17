AHL's Pacific Division Playoff to Begin Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the start of the Pacific Division playoff tournament.

All seven teams are participating in the tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship. The fourth- through seventh-place clubs in the regular-season standings are playing a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, Calif., to determine who will join the top three teams in the best-of-three semifinals.

The semifinal winners will advance to a best-of-three finals, with that winner being awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

Pacific Division Play-In Round

Game 1 - Tue., May 18 - (7) Tucson Roadrunners vs. (4) San Jose Barracuda, 1:00 PDT

Game 2 - Tue., May 18 - (6) Ontario Reign vs. (5) Colorado Eagles, 7:30 PDT

Game 3 - Wed., May 19 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 PDT

- All games at Irvine, CA

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(1) Henderson Silver Knights vs. Play-In Winner

Game 1 - Fri., May 21 - Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, 7:00 PDT

Game 2 - Sun., May 23 - Henderson vs. Play-In Winner, 1:00 PDT

Game 3 - Mon., May 24 - Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, 1:00 PDT (if necessary)

- All games at Las Vegas, NV

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(2) Bakersfield Condors vs. (3) San Diego Gulls

Game 1 - Fri., May 21 - San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT

Game 2 - Sun., May 23 - Bakersfield vs. San Diego, 5:00 PDT

Game 3 - Mon., May 24 - San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 PDT (if necessary)

- All games at Bakersfield, CA

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to conclude by May 29)

Semifinal #1 winner vs. Semifinal #2 winner

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD (if necessary)

- All games at home of higher seed

All Pacific Division playoff games will be available for viewing on AHLTV.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

