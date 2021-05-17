Texas Stars Announce 2021-22 Home Opener

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the club's home opener for the 2021-22 season has been scheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The complete schedule for the Stars' 13th season of hockey in the AHL will be announced later this summer.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277). Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The team will also announce a complete promotional schedule for the upcoming season later this summer, following the announcement of the complete 2021-22 AHL season schedule.

The Stars have won 10 of their 12 home openers in franchise history and are prepared for a complete AHL season in October following a shortened 38-game campaign in 2020-21. This year's home opener will be the 435th game played for the Stars on home ice, with the team earning an all-time record of 240-138-34-22.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

