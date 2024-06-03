Plamondon Signs QMJHL Contract

June 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders head coach and general manager Jim Hulton announced Monday morning that the team has officially signed their top defensive prospect, Zackary Plamondon.

While Plamondon spent the bulk of his year with the Magog Cantonniers, Islanders fans did get a brief look at him in late December when he made his QMJHL debut. He played only two games with the club before returning to Magog.

The Sherbrooke, Quebec native recorded 11 goals and 37 points in 41 regular season contests. He added four more points in the playoffs on the Cantonniers' way to winning the LHM18AAAQ league championship. The Cantonniers

were eventually crowned Telus Cup Champions as well.

"It was an awesome feeling. I think it's one of the hardest tournaments because we had to play seven games in seven days but in the end, we were the team that got the trophy. We had an unreal group of boys and that's what helped us with being the best team in Canada," said Plamondon.

Now, as the six-foot-tall, left-shot defenseman gets set to make a permanent jump to the QMJHL, he noted the extra year spent at the U-18 level helped advance his game to meet the demands of QMJHL hockey.

"I think I've gained a lot in confidence and also built more strength to be better prepared for the next level. I have a good hockey IQ, I'm calm under pressure and I love creating offense. Fans should also know that I am a humble, easygoing person and a friendly guy," said Plamondon.

Earlier this offseason, Hulton announced the signing of Newfoundland goalie Donald Hickey, he noted that the Plamondon signing is yet another important deal for the club to get done this offseason.

"We are very excited to add Zackary to our team. He is a bright, energetic person who will be a great fit for the Islanders. He played a key role on the Telus Cup championship team and his winning pedigree will serve him well in Charlottetown."

Plamondon recognizes that even though he only spent two games in Charlottetown this past year, that opportunity sent him back to Magog with the knowledge of how to be better prepared for his first full QMJHL campaign.

"It was a really great experience and it helped me realize what was missing from my game. Playing in front of a loud crowd was also very exciting and fun," said Plamondon. "I'm excited for the new experiences ahead and going far from home to such a beautiful place. Playing in the Q was always my dream since I was a little kid and it's now becoming reality."

Plamondon also noted that he is excited to join an organization that is going in the right direction.

"I know that they have a very good coaching staff and that the team is on the right path. I also know that they are looking for players who are hard-working and I believe I fit in that system," said Plamondon. "My goal is to get better day after day as a player and as a person while also trying my best to help the team win."

Plamondon will report to Islanders camp in mid-August.

After signing Hickey and Plamondon, the next batch of bright young stars is officially on their way to Charlottetown. A group that will grow further this weekend when the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft takes place in Moncton. The Islanders hold 12 picks at the moment.

