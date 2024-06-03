QMJHL Draft on TVA Sports and Eastlink
June 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast will take place on June 7 and 8 at Avenir Centre, in Moncton.
The first round will begin this Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Atlantic and will be broadcast on Eastlink and TVA Sports.
Rounds 2 to 14 will take place this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 9:30 a.m. Atlantic, and fans will be able to catch it live on Eastlink and LCHTV.
