QMJHL Draft on TVA Sports and Eastlink

Boucherville, QC - The QMJHL Entry Draft presented by Fenplast will take place on June 7 and 8 at Avenir Centre, in Moncton.

The first round will begin this Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Atlantic and will be broadcast on Eastlink and TVA Sports.

Rounds 2 to 14 will take place this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 9:30 a.m. Atlantic, and fans will be able to catch it live on Eastlink and LCHTV.

