June 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







In what is now just a matter of days away, the highly anticipated QMJHL Entry Draft could prove to be an event Cape Breton Eagles fans won't want to miss.

After reaching the league semi final for only the third time in franchise history last month, and securing the first overall draft choice in April's draft lottery, Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier says fans can expect a "busy" weekend ahead in Moncton.

"We have a lot of picks going into this draft, fans can expect a couple of moves here and there for sure," he said.

The Eagles currently hold 17 draft picks heading into Friday; #1, #27, #41, #49, #68, #75, #96, #100, #101, #106, #108, #140, #158, #194, #212, #230 and #248.

During last month's town hall season recap at Centre 200 in Sydney, Couturier said he was willing to consider any potential trades from around the league for his club's first overall pick. Since that time, he said he has heard from multiple teams who have shown interest in trading for this year's top choice.

"I am certainly not just going to give that pick away," he said. "I have been transparent since the beginning that the first pick is available and I have had calls and offers since then, so it is up to us to make the best call. We are in discussion with one team right now...they have been aggressive since the first day and have been transparent with me."

Couturier said he was always open to trading down this season in hopes of putting his club in a better position for the 2025 and 2026 entry drafts, both of which are expected to have strong draft classes.

"Next year's draft and the 2026 draft, it has been mentioned already how good those drafts will be, but you know we have five picks in the sixth round (this year). Will we pick all off those? I would be surprised, but we will try and move those picks and players around to try and get better positioning for next year and for the 2026 season. That be said, if we can have the right mix of young and veteran players we will be in good shape...we dont want to be a last place team in two years if we make a run"

Next year's club could see 16 potential returns from this year's roster, including three players who will fill out the 20-year-old overage slots. Couturier says he is focused on adding to his team's star power by potentially acquiring a top six forward either at this weekend's draft or later in the regular season using assets acquired by the team.

Couturier is also shopping a top six defenceman that could fill the gap of 20-year-old d-man Tomas Cibulka, who is currently seeking professional options in North America and Europe for next season. Cibulka, who was acquired at the Christmas trade period from Val D'or, played big minutes for coach Louis Robitaille in the latter part of the regular season and playoffs. Cibulka is eligible to fill one of the 20-year-old slots on the Eagles roster next season if he chooses to return to the club.

"We have to approach the season like he's not coming back...and reevaluate if he does," Couturier said. "We are in a position where we can be patient, we don't have to rush into anything...because of the number of players coming back. What we accomplished last year...it's experience for those players and with the young players coming up, we are confident that they can fill out a really good roll here next year."

This weekend's draft will be Couturier's 20th as a general manager in the league, and third with the Eagles since choosing Tomas Lavoie first overall in 2022.

The first round of this year's draft will begin this Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Atlantic and will be broadcast on Eastlink and TVA Sports.

Rounds 2 to 14 will take place this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern / 9:30 a.m. Atlantic. Fans will be able to catch it live on Eastlink and CHLTV.

