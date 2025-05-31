Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Jojea Kwizera scored the only goal as Rhode Island FC earned a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium to maintain its perfect start in Group 4 as goalkeeper Jackson Lee posted a five-save shutout for the visitors.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.