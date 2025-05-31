Sports stats



USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jojea Kwizera scored the only goal as Rhode Island FC earned a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium to maintain its perfect start in Group 4 as goalkeeper Jackson Lee posted a five-save shutout for the visitors.

