Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Jojea Kwizera scored the only goal as Rhode Island FC earned a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium to maintain its perfect start in Group 4 as goalkeeper Jackson Lee posted a five-save shutout for the visitors.
Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025
- Luckhurst's first professional goal lifts NCFC over Richmond - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Stays Perfect in Jägermeister Cup with 1-0 Win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Rhode Island FC
- LouCity Thwarted by Familiar Foe Loudoun United in USL Cup Play - Louisville City FC
- Dieng's Late Goal Gives Hartford Second Win in USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.