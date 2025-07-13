Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
July 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2025
- FC Tulsa Edge Las Vegas in 4-3 Thriller - FC Tulsa
- Late Stoppage-Time Goal Earns Lexington SC a Hard-Fought Draw - Lexington Sporting Club
- San Antonio FC Shuts out Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Rising Roars Back to Down Oakland Roots SC, 2-1, at Oakland Coliseum - Phoenix Rising FC
- New Mexico United Falls to Charleston Battery, 2-1, at Home - New Mexico United
- Republic FC Blanks El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland's Win Streak Snapped at Three as Roots Fall 1-2 at Home to Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall Short Against Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.