Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Ticketing Update

In the wake of yesterday's decision by Major League Baseball to suspend all Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season due to safety concerns around the Coronavirus, the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to work to minimize the impact on ticket holders.

Club officials remain in active conversations with Major League Baseball on a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. As soon as those details become clear, the Pirates will proactively communicate all updated ticketing information for fans holding tickets to the impacted regular season games.

In addition, the Pirates have implemented the following refund procedures for those fans holding tickets for the six remaining home Spring Training games at LECOM Park:

- Spring Training Season Tickets: Season Tickets Holders will have the option of a refund or receive a credit on their account towards the 2021 Spring Training season. The Pirates have begun the process of directly contacting each impacted Season Ticket Holder to review their account, refund options and answer any questions. Season Ticket Holders with any immediate questions should contact their account representative.

- Spring Training Group Tickets: Group tickets will be refunded to the account holder of record. Refunds will be issued using the same method of payment by which the tickets were purchased. There is no need to return group tickets to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a refund. The Pirates have begun the process of directly contacting each group leader to review their account and answer any questions.

- Spring Training Single-game tickets: Fans who have purchased single-game tickets using a credit card via pirates.com, by phone, or in person at LECOM Park do not need to return their tickets. A refund will be issued to the account holder of record. Those fans who purchased tickets using cash at the LECOM Park ticket office will need to process their refund by mailing the original tickets, along with name, address and daytime telephone. Refund requests must be received at the following address by May 1, 2020.

LECOM Park Ticket Office Attn: Spring Training

1611 9th Street West

Bradenton, Fla 34205

Tickets that have been purchased from a secondary market reseller cannot be refunded by the Pirates. Fans holding tickets that have been purchased through the secondary market must consult that reseller for refund information. Complimentary tickets, designated as guest on the ticket, are not eligible for a refund.

