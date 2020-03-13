Minor League Baseball to Delay Opening Day

CLEARWATER, Fla. - On Thursday, Major League Baseball suspended Spring Training and delayed Opening Day by two weeks. In coordination, Minor League Baseball also has officially delayed Opening Day for affiliates.

The Phillies have also announced that player workouts at both Spectrum Field and the Carpenter Complex are closed to fans. Saturday's Lil' Anglers preview event at the ballpark has been canceled.

The Threshers will continue work with our parent club, the Phillies, and Minor League Baseball, and will provide more information about the upcoming season when it is available. We value the health and safety of our staff and guests and we share our sympathies with all who are affected.

The Phillies ticket office may be reached at 215-463-1000, the Threshers at 727-467-4457.

