A Statement from the Marauders
March 13, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
In accordance with the statements from Major and Minor League Baseball, the Marauders 2020 season will be delayed.We will share additional information as it becomes available.
In accordance with the statements from Major and Minor League Baseball, the Marauders 2020 season will be delayed.
We will share additional information as it becomes available.
Statement From Minor League Baseball
In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players, and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.
