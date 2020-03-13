COVID-19 Official Update from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

Remainder of the 2020 Spring Training season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium canceled:

Due to the national emergency created by COVID-19, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the remainder of the 2020 Spring Training schedule has been cancelled and will not be played. This affects the remaining Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training games scheduled at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium between March 13th and March 22nd, 2020.

Fans with tickets purchased through Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the suspended games will receive a refund for their tickets (excluding service fees). Fans who purchased season tickets, season parking tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, individual game(s), individual parking tickets, or Batting Practice Experience will be refunded for the remaining un-played games.

If paid by credit card:

A refund will be applied to the credit card last used.

If paid by check:

Please contact the ticket office to confirm your mailing address:

By phone 561-630-1828

By email tickets@rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com

If we do not hear from you by April 15, 2020, we will mail your refund check to the address on file.

If paid by cash:

Please bring or mail your game ticket(s) to the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium ticket office (Please include the name and address where the refund is to be mailed):

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium

ATTN: Ticket Office

4751 Main Street

Jupiter, FL 33458

For Group Ticket refunds, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will refund the group leader who purchased the tickets. Please contact your group leader.

If purchased from a third-party reseller (i.e. Stubhub, SeatGeek, etc.):

You must contact the third-party reseller directly.

If you resold your tickets to a third-party reseller, we are aware of the transaction. A refund will not be issued by Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

We appreciate your patience as we handle the large volume of activity.

The 2020 Florida State League season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is delayed until further notice. More updates regarding the Florida State League season will follow as information becomes available.

