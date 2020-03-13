A Message from the Tortugas

The health and well-being of our fans, partners, staff, players and community will always be our number priority. All of us with the Daytona Tortugas fully support Minor League's Baseball decision to delay the start of the 2020 season.

We will remain in constant contact with Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, local and national medical experts to make informed decisions based on their research and input. Because this situation is extremely fluid and fresh, we don't have a lot of answers at this point. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.

We thank your entire 'Tuga Nation for your continued support, patience and understanding during this time. We hope that all of our fans, partners, staff, players and community can remain healthy and safe over the coming weeks and look forward to seeing you at Jackie Robinson Ballpark at some point in 2020.

Several FAQ's:

Q: Is your office open?

A: At this time, we are adhering to the principles of "social distancing". Many of our staff are working from home and we ask that fans, game-day staff and partners limit the amount of traffic in the ballpark and offices. The best form of communication at this time is through email or phone. For all merchandise inquires, we direct you to our online store.

Q:When will Opening Night be?

A: Minor League Baseball announced yesterday, on March 12th that the season would be delayed in connection with Major League Baseball's announcement to delay the season. Major League Baseball's season has been delayed two weeks. At this time, we do not know when our Opening Day will be but are hopeful and excited to start the season later this Spring.

Q: In the event of cancelled or postponed games, will you be refunding tickets?

A: At this time, we are not planning to issue refunds for any cancelled or postponed games. We will work with all season ticket holders, group outings and individual game ticket buyers regarding a credit for the affected games that can be used for all 2020 Regular season games, 2020 Postseason games (if applicable) and 2021 Regular Season Games. We fully anticipate having one of the most memorable and exciting seasons at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Q: What precautions are you taking to ensure a safe and hygienic environment at the ballpark?

A: We're employing all best practices for hygiene as recommended by the CDC and local health offices to ensure our offices and ballpark are as protected as possible.

Q: What are those practices?

A: We're doing everything from ensuring we have hand sanitizer spots across the ballpark to the necessary public service information posted to ensuring we have the best hygiene controls with our professional cleaning agency to making sure we have the right processes and procedures with all food handling and preparation.

Q: What should we be doing to help?

A: We urge everyone to follow the CDC guidelines for hygiene; avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your eyes/nose/mouth with unwashed hands, wash your hands often with soap/water for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer as a back-up, stay home if you're sick, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

We are currently in uncharted territory and appreciate the support of all of our fans, partners and community! We hope that everyone can remain healthy and safe during this time of crisis. We understand the importance and value that sports and family entertainment has on our day-to-day lives and cannot wait to serve our community again soon.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to us with any questions. For tickets information, please reach out to tickets@daytonatortugas.com. For general inquiries, please reach out to info@daytonatortugas.com. To speak with our General Manager or Team President, reach out to jimjaworski@daytonatortugas.com and ryankeur@daytonatortugas.com. Our office line is 386-257-3172.

