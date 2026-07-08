Pittsburgh and Louisville Meet Again!: Hat Trick

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Two longtime rivals collide on national TV! On the latest episode of Hat Trick, presented by Tiger Balm, host Datti Jinkiri previews our upcoming USL on CBS matchup between defending title-winner Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and defending Players' Shield winner Louisville City FC. Tune in to the match on Saturday, July 18 at 12 PM ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 8, 2026

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