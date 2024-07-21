Pitching Staff Combines for Gem in Series Finale Win over Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (49-41, 9-12) no-hit the Biloxi Shuckers (44-44, 14-7) through seven innings in a 4-1 win to salvage the series finale on Sunday evening at Keesler Federal Park.

Heriberto Hernandez homered for the second time in three games and knocked in three of the four runs. He was responsible for five of the club's nine runs in the series. His homer came in the first inning to make it 2-0.

Sean Hunley pitched four hitless innings in his fourth spot start of the season. He rejoined the club ahead of the game after making an appearance for Triple-A Durham.

Haden Erbe followed with a scoreless fifth inning, and Antonio Menendez did not allow a hit in his first two innings to keep the no hitter through seven innings.

The Biscuits tacked on two runs in the sixth to make it 4-0.

A leadoff homer broke up the no-hitter in the eighth. Menendez still pushed for a season-high three innings, and Alfredo Zarraga picked up his fifth save with a shutout ninth inning.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves (Double-A Affiliate, Atlanta Braves) at Riverwalk Stadium.

