Hackenberg Sets New Club Record with 16 Strikeouts as M-Braves Sweep Wahoos Sunday

July 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - Mississippi Braves starter Drue Hackenberg became the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball on Sunday to strikeout 16 games in a game during the 2024 season in the 5-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in 11 innings. The 16 strikeouts set a new club record by a pitcher in a single game, surpassing the previous mark of 14 that was set by Tommy Hanson and Ian Anderson. As a staff, the M-Braves set a new club and franchise record with 22 strikeouts in the game.

The M-Braves (12-9, 43-46) finished a three-game sweep of the Blue Wahoos (11-10, 49-40) and a fifth-straight win by scoring four runs in the top of the 11th inning, capped by a Tyler Tolve three-run home run.

The 22-year-old Hackenberg struck out 16 and walked none over 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, scattering three hits through the outing. The right-hander started by throwing eight-straight strikes, striking out the first two batters on three pitches, but with an 0-2 count on Joe Mack, he settled for a four-pitch strikeout to finish a 10-pitch frame. Atlanta's second-round pick in 2023 out of Virginia Tech needed 90 pitches (67 strikes) to strikeout 16 and get through 7.0 innings.

The M-Braves handed Hackenberg a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Cal Conley smacked a double off the left-field wall, and Justin Dean brought him home with a single. Pensacola grabbed their lone run in the bottom of the third inning with three straight singles, but Hackenberg stopped the damage with his seventh and eighth strikeouts. Hackenberg struck out the side in the first, second, and sixth and set a new season and career high with his ninth strikeout in the fourth inning.

Hackenberg retired the final 14 batters to close out his outing, and Trey Riley relieved Hackenberg in the eighth inning and struck out the side, pushing the streak to 17 straight. Anthony Vizcaya (W, 3-0) retired the first two Wahoos in the ninth before surrendering a single and stopping the streak at 19.

In the 10th, neither team scored, but in the top of the 11th, the M-Braves bats broke out against Pensacola reliever Matt Pushard (L, 3-2). Dean started at second base, immediately stole his third base of the game, and then scored on a wild pitch to put Mississippi up 2-1. Keshawn Ogans walked, and then Cody Milligan singled ahead of Tolve's three-run home run to extend the lead to 5-1.

Landon Harper struck out one and allowed one hit in a scoreless bottom of the 11th inning to finish the victory. Harper extended his Mississippi scoreless streak to 21.0 innings since June 2.

Hackenberg's 16 strikeouts surpassed the total accumulated in two of the best pitching performances in club history. Tommy Hanson fanned 14 batters in his individual no-hitter for the M-Braves against Birmingham on June 25, 2008. Ian Anderson had 14 strikeouts over 7.0 innings as he and Jeremy Walker combined for a no-hitter on June 28, 2019, against the Jackson Generals.

Tolve became the first M-Braves player to homer in three-straight with his 10th long ball on Sunday. The Marrietta, GA native hit a walk-off home run last Saturday at Trustmark Park against Birmingham and hit a game-tying three-run homer in his last start on Friday against Pensacola. Dean's three steals gave the Mauldin, SC native, 40 for the season, and is the first Mississippi player to reach 40 stolen bases since Matt Young (42) in 2009. Ogans extended his on-base streak with a hit and walk on Sunday to 20 games, the longest by an M-Braves player this season.

The M-Braves will have a day off on Monday and start the second leg of the nine-game road trip on Tuesday night in Montgomery. Game one of the six-game set against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium begins at 6:35 pm with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, MiLB.tv, and Bally Live.

After the nine-game road trip, the M-Braves' next homestand will be Tuesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 11, against the Tennessee Smokies and Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. For tickets and more information on promotions, fans can visit mississippibraves.com.

