Trash Pandas Fail to Fend off Smokies in Sunday Doubleheader

July 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







KODAK, Tennessee - The Rocket City Trash Pandas dropped a pair of games to the Tennessee Smokies on Sunday afternoon, by scores of 7-6 and 7-1 respectively.

Following a suspension of Saturday's matchup due to rain, the two teams resumed play in the bottom of the 2nd inning tied at 1-1. Brett Kerry took over on the mound for the Trash Pandas (11-10 second half, 44-45 overall), tossing two scoreless frames to begin his outing. However, Tennessee (13-8 second half, 53-36 overall) would eventually strike. William Simoneit singled home a run in the 4th, and Kevin Alcantara homered in the 5th for a 4-1 advantage.

Rocket City responded immediately in the 6th inning. Nelson Rada, with 9 hits in his last 5 games, doubled home a run. Ben Gobbel then ripped a ball up the middle which ricocheted off the second base bag to tie it up, and Gustavo Campero provided the lead right after with a single.

Ben Gobbel tacked on some insurance in the 8th inning with his fifth long-ball of the season, but it was not enough to tame the Tennessee bats in the 9th.

Josh Rivera singled to start the frame and advance to second on an error, Matt Shaw singled him in to tie the game, and Alcantara ultimately ended it with a sacrifice fly for a walk-off victory.

In the second game of the day, the Trash Pandas looked like they would get right back up off the mat. Tucker Flint crushed a fastball to the lawn in right-center for a quick 1-0 lead, and Sam Bachman needed just 12 pitches to get through the first inning on the mound.

Once again, the reigning Southern League champions were not held down for very long. The Smokies loaded the bases and scratched across a run in the 2nd inning, then loaded them right back up again in the 3rd before Felix Stephens popped an opposite field grand slam for a 5-1 lead. Tennessee would tack on two more runs in the 6th for a 7-1 victory.

The Trash Pandas return home to Toyota Field next week from July 23-28 as they host the Chattanooga Lookouts. The lineup of promotions includes Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night on Tuesday, Tito's Dog Day on Wednesday, Christmas in July on Thursday, Friends Night with specialty jersey auction on Friday, postgame fireworks on both Friday and Saturday, capped on by a Bluey Meet and Greet on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.